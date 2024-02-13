Passenger dies on Royal Caribbean ship that left Miami for 9-month world cruise

A passenger has died while on board a Royal Caribbean ship that left Miami for a nine-month "Ultimate World Cruise," the company said Tuesday.

"A guest sailing on board Serenade of the Seas has sadly passed away," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. "We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones at this time. Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time."

The passenger's identity and details surrounding their death weren't released.

Serenade of the Seas left Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, on the Ultimate World Cruise, a 274-night, seven-continent voyage that stops at 60 countries and 11 world wonders.

The ship has already made its way through Mexico, the Caribbean, Brazil, Peru and Ecuador on its South America leg last month. On Sunday, the Asia Pacific leg of the voyage began that will see the ship pass through Hawaii, Polynesia and Australia.