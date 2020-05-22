Official: Pakistani Passenger Plane Crashes Near Karachi

Pakistan

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties

A passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesman for the country's civil aviation authority.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members, he said.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport. Ambulances were on their way to the airport.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash.

