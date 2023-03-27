Out of Control Driver Hits 2 Cars, Sends Car Wash Worker Flying 50 Feet in NJ

A New Jersey car wash employee was seriously injured on the job Sunday when a driver lost control and struck the man, throwing him nearly 50 feet.

Police in Verona said the 41-year-old man working at Quality Car Care Car Wash had been detailing a car in the front of the business when a driver heading down Bloomfield Avenue lost control.

The driver, a 75-year-old man, veered out of the road and struck worker Sunday evening. Police said the force of the impact sent the man flying and left him with serious injuries. He eventually came to a stop after striking two cars and a utility pole.

Emergency officials rushed the victim to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital. They also said he stayed at the scene. No arrest or criminal charges have been announced.