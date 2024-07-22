car crash

Oscar Meyer Wienermobile crashes; flips on its side on busy Illinois highway

Photos and video from the scene showed an orange and yellow Oscar Meyer Wienermobile being hauled away on the platform of a semi truck

By NBC Chicago Staff

Traffic was backed up and delays were expected after a Wienermobile crashed into a vehicle and flipped on its side around lunchtime Monday on a busy Chicago-area highway.

An Oscar Meyer Weinermobile was traveling on Interstate 294 in the Chicago-area Monday when the Wienermobile driver struck a Hyundai Sedan, Illinois State Police said.

After striking the Hyundai, the driver of the Weinermobile lost control, overcorrected and rolled onto its side, ISP said.

No injuries were reported.

According to ISP, one northbound lane of I-294 was closed for a traffic investigation. It reopened at 12:26 p.m., ISP added.

Photos and video from the scene showed an orange and yellow Oscar Meyer Wienermobile being hauled away on the platform of a semi truck. Another angle showed the vehicle flipped over on its side, with an overturned hotdog atop the automobile.

According to the Wienermobile tracker website, the vehicle's next stop is in the Chicago-area on July 27.

The Wienermobile, which travels year-round, uses "six different hot dogs on wheels driving around the country at all times," the tracking website said.

