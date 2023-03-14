Dallas

14-Year-Old and Two Horses Killed After Driver Crashes Into Group Riding Stolen Horses in Texas

Two teens stable, two horses are dead after a crash with a vehicle in Dallas Tuesday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child is dead after a driver and three teens riding stolen horses collided in Dallas early Tuesday, police say.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. along Great Trinity Forest Way, on a bridge crossing Texas 310/South Central Expressway when a car collided with three juveniles on horseback.

A 14-year-old rider died at the scene and the two other riders, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Dallas Police said.

One of the horses died at the scene and a second had to be euthanized. The third horse was expected to survive.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to the Dallas Police, it was later determined that the horses the teenagers were riding had been stolen, though specific details on when the horses had been taken were not immediately available. Police did say the horses were taken from a location several miles away near Interstate 20 and Bonnie View Road.

It was previously reported that the driver left the scene after the crash, however, police later said the driver remained at the location and is not expected to face any charges. Further details about the crash have not yet been released by police.

The investigation into the crash and theft is ongoing. Police have not said what charges the juveniles may face.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

NATURE 3 mins ago

The Ghost Catfish: How This Little See-Through Fish Gets Its Rainbow Colors

personal finance 22 mins ago

Is Your Money and Bank Safe? What You Need to Know After the Recent Bank Failures

Check back and refresh this article for updates.

This article tagged under:

DallasDALLAS COUNTYDallas Police
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us