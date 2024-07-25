One of two people wounded in Trump shooting released from hospital

One of two people shot and wounded at the Donald Trump rally in which a gunman tried to assassinate the former president was released from the hospital Wednesday, Allegheny Health said.

David Dutch was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital Wednesday afternoon, the health system said in an email.

A second person who was wounded in the July 13 shooting, James Copenhaver, remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Allegheny Health said.

Both men were shot after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and tried to kill Trump as the former president and now-Republican Party nominee was speaking on stage. Trump was shot in the ear.

Another person at the rally, former fire chief Corey Comperatore, was shot and killed. Officials said the 50-year-old father of two daughters died shielding his family members.

Crooks was killed after opening fire. A motive in the shooting remains unknown and is under investigation.

On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House Judiciary Committee hearing that Crooks had searched “how far away was Oswald from Kennedy,” referring to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, on July 6, one week before the rally.

Crooks had a rifle with a collapsible stock, “which could explain why it might have been less easy for people to observe,” Wray said.

The first people known to have seen Crooks with the gun observed him when he was already on the roof, Wray said. Investigators haven't yet found anyone who saw him with the gun walking around before that, he said. "The collapsible stock is potentially a very significant feature that might be relevant to that," he said.

