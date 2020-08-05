coronavirus pandemic

One Death Every 80 Seconds: The Grim New Toll of COVID-19 in America

More than 150,000 people in the U.S. have died of the virus

Funeral assistant, Bradley Georges 26 pull out a stretcher from a van wearing a PPE kit prior to a funeral at one of Miami's largest funeral homes, Van Orsdel funeral homes in Miami, on July 17, 2020. - For one young funeral assistant in Florida, his social life has been dead -- his only human interactions are coronavirus victims at the funeral home where he works. But he doesn't regret his isolation. The pandemic is "bigger than we are," said Bradley Georges, 26, an assistant at the Van Orsdel funeral home in Miami.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Over the last seven days, a grim new COVID-19 calculus has emerged: one person died every 80 seconds from the coronavirus in America.

And the pace at which those 7,486 people died appears to be accelerating, a new NBC News tally revealed Wednesday.

In July, a total of 26,198 deaths were reported, meaning one every 102 seconds. As of Wednesday morning, more than 158,000 people in the U.S. had died of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

