Oklahoma Woman Shot While Trying to Steal Man's Nazi Flag, Authorities Say

The victim had been with friends at a nearby party when she apparently snatched one of the swastika flags displayed outside the man's home

An Oklahoma man who proudly flies Nazi flags at his home opened fire on a young woman who tried to steal one of those banners, officials said.

Alexander John Feaster, 44, was being held in the Garfield County Jail on Tuesday, booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill, according to jail administrators.

Deputies in Hunter, a small town about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, found the 26-year-old woman in a ditch Sunday after she had been shot in the back by Feaster between three and five times with a 5.56mm rifle, according to Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm.

