Ohio vaccination lottery

Ohio Sees Boost in Shots After Announcing $1 Million Vaccination Lottery

State health officials said Monday that more than 25,400 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Friday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's $5 million lottery to encourage vaccinations appears to be an early win.

State health officials said Monday that more than 25,400 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Friday, two days after the program was announced, making it the highest vaccination day in three weeks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Maybe more telling were the people who got vaccinated. Vaccinations for residents ages 30 to 74 spiked by 6 percent after weeks of steady decline.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

mideast conflict 18 hours ago

Israel Strikes Gaza Tunnels as Truce Efforts Remain Elusive

Supreme Court 11 hours ago

Supreme Court to Take Up Major Abortion Rights Challenge

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Ohio vaccination lotterycoronavirus pandemic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us