Ohio Mom Reported 6-Year-Old Son Missing, Then Later Confessed She'd Killed Him, Police Say

An Ohio mother charged with murder is “not showing much remorse” after telling authorities she killed her 6-year-old son and dumped his body in the Ohio River, according to Chief David Birk of the Middletown Police Department.

Brittany Gosney, 29, was arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court Monday on several charges in connection to the death of her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson.

“Several people have interviewed her,” Birk said. “She’s not really saying what the motive was. She just admitted to doing this.”

According to Middletown police, Gosney and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, reported the boy missing Sunday morning. But after further questioning, the mother confessed to killing her son, Birk said.

Gosney told police she took the 6-year-old to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County Friday. Court documents say she admitted to trying to abandon the boy and then dragging him with her car.

According to court documents, she returned to the scene 30 to 40 minutes later, found the boy had suffered a head injury and took him to a home in Middletown.

