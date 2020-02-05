Florida

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Killed in Shooting

The incident caused a stretch of I-95 to be shut down in both directions Wednesday

A veteran Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Martin County Wednesday, officials said.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was an Air Force veteran and had been with FHP for nearly 19 years, was killed in the incident, officials with FHP and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

"The entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family mourns today for the loss of one of our own, FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers," the agencies said in a statement.

Details of what led to the incident haven't been released, but Martin County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting on the highway.

The highway was closed in both directions near the 107 mile marker and would remain closed for several hours, officials said.

Footage showed multiple deputies at the scene, along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

An investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

