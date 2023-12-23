Florida police search for gunman after fatal mall shooting 2 days before Christmas

A holiday nightmare for some last-minute Christmas shoppers in a town in northern Florida, after a gunman reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall -- killing one person and injuring another on Saturday.

The Ocala Police Department responded to the scene at Paddock Mall around 4:19 p.m., in what they are calling a possibly targeted incident.

Police confirmed that a man had died from injuries as a result of the shooting and that woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg. She is reportedly expected to survive.

Other injured victims suffered chest pain and a broken arm, according to Ocala Police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

They believe they have recovered the firearm that was used.

The shooter was reportedly wearing a face covering, a black hoodie, and black pants. Police said he fled after the shooting and remains at large.

Ocala Police also said the mall has been closed for the rest of Saturday, as the investigation continues.