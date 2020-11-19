Obama Says Republicans Going Along With Trump Because They're ‘Intimidated'

Former President Barack Obama told MSNBC in an interview Thursday that it has been troubling to watch Republicans defend President Donald Trump's baseless voter fraud claims.

"These are just bald assertions, they have been repeatedly rejected by the courts, and I think I’m, I’m less surprised by Donald Trump doing this, he has shown, you know, only a flimsy relationship with the truth," Obama told MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart during a sit-down interview. "I’m more troubled that you’re seeing a lot of Republican officials go along with it, not because they actually believe it, but because they feel intimidated by it."

Obama sat down to discuss his recently released 768-page best-selling memoir “A Promised Land," which covers his first term in office.

