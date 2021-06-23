Oath Keeper Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot Case, Will Cooperate with Investigators

It was the first guilty plea in one of the government's conspiracy cases connected to the riot

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. U.S. January 6, 2021.
Stephanie Keith | Reuters

A Florida man admitted Wednesday that he joined with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the second follower of the group to plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot.

Graydon Young, 54, pleaded guilty to conspiring with roughly a dozen other Oath Keepers who came to Washington to protest the results of the presidential election. Prosecutors said he and other members of the group discussed the need to maintain operational security and used encrypted messaging applications.

Young also entered a guilty plea to a charge of obstructing the congressional proceeding. Prosecutors agreed to drop four other charges connected to the riot.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, but the punishment will likely be far less when he is sentenced later this year.

