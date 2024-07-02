A tribute to O.J. Simpson during Sunday's BET Awards "In Memoriam” segment has sparked outrage among viewers and the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

O.J. Simpson rose to fame in the NFL but went on to become one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history after he was accused, and ultimately acquitted, of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Brown Simpson, and her friend Goldman. Simpson died of cancer in April at age 76.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown in 1994 (Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images)

Ron Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman, told NBC News on Monday that including Simpson in the show was inappropriate.

“I thought it was wrong," Goldman said over the phone. "I thought it was just wrong. It’s hard to imagine that he would fall in the same category as the vast majority of other people they honor.”

The in memoriam segment of the BET Awards honored OJ Simpson 👀 pic.twitter.com/TeDsgqF8wR — Jennifer Mascia (@JenniferMascia) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya told TMZ:” It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition.”

“Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology … and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired,” she added.

BET did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The "In Memoriam" segment included Simpson alongside revered figures such as acting legend Louis Gossett Jr. and baseball icon Willie Mays.

Several viewers were also upset by his inclusion in the award show.

"I nearly changed the channel once OJ Simpson popped up on the screen during that in memoriam at the Bet Awards 2024. Like no…. He should have been excluded," a viewer wrote on X.

"You put O.J. SIMPSON in the “In Memoriam” slideshow, but not Andre Braugher?!?! Really, #BETAwards? REALLY?!?!," another wrote.

"OJ Simpson? Sigh… BET really be just doing s---. #BETAwards," another user wrote.

Brown Simpson, 35, and Goldman, 25, were found stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home in 1994. Simpson, a Hall of Fame running back and successful actor, was soon afterward named a murder suspect. He evaded arrest in an hourslong, televised police chase in a white Ford Bronco that mesmerized the nation.

His trial in 1995, broadcast daily into millions of homes, became a public spectacle and a cultural milestone. Ultimately, Simpson was acquitted in a controversial verdict that rocked the country.

However, two years later, he was found civilly liable for wrongful death in the double homicide case. A jury ordered Simpson to pay $33 million to Goldman’s family in the civil case — damages that were never paid in full before he died.

