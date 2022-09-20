Nyquil Chicken Should Not Be a Thing and Definitely Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Nyquil chicken is the latest TikTok food trend to go viral - as in, chicken cooked in the congestion medicine.

Not surprisingly, the FDA is warning against it.

In theory, it's possible to cook chicken in any liquid, including the over-the-counter congestion medicine. But the FDA is warning that the cooking process itself is dangerous, and eating the outcome is even worse.

"Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs," the FDA said in a new warning Tuesday.

"Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it."

Videos featuring the dangerous and unappetizing challenge have been floating around social media all year, but the FDA's warning has, inadvertently, renewed attention on the trend.