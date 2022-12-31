NYPD Officer Slashed Next to Times Square NYE Crowds; Suspect Shot in Shoulder

An NYPD officer was slashed Saturday night just outside of New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square by a man armed with a large knife, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The attack occurred around 10 p.m. on Manhattan's 8th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, roughly one block outside the Times Square perimeter set up for the ball drop festivities.

Sources said the man swung at one of a few officers on the street, striking the cop with the blade. The officer was rushed to a hospital in Manhattan with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least one officer fired upon the suspect, striking him in the shoulder, the sources said. His injuries are also non-life-threatening.

The knife attack and gunfire startled a long line of crowds waiting to join the NYE celebrations. A local pizza shop employee said panicked revelers fled amid the chaos.

Police have closed down the immediate area for their investigation. The nearby New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square was not being impacted.