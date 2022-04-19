NYPD: NYC Man Caught for Rape of Twin Toddlers in PA, Assault on Cops in Manhattan

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting two NYPD officers, including biting one, while they attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning before eventually breaking free, police said.

According to the NYPD, at around 4:15 a.m. on April 19th, at a shelter on West 30 street, two Regional Fugitive Task Force officers attempted to take a young man into custody on two outstanding warrants from Pennsylvania.

The suspect was identified as Isaiah Metz, also known as Decklyn McBride, of Manhattan.

According to a senior NYPD source, Metz is wanted for the alleged rape of two 4-year-old twins in Pennsylvania.

Police say he resisted the officers' attempts to arrest him, eventually assaulting the two officers by punching them both in the head multiple time and biting one of the officers in the arm.

Both officers were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where they were treated and released for their injuries.

Police say they located Metz in Yonkers, NY and arrested him around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.