NYC Severing All City Contracts With Trump Organization Over President's ‘Criminal Activity'

The city had contracts with the Trump Organization to manage four different locations, worth about $17 million a year

  • New York City is terminating four contracts with the Trump Organization to manage entertainment sites around the city
  • Those four contracts, mostly for ice rinks and golf courses, are worth about $17 million a year to the president's business
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio said the president's allegedly "inciting an insurrection" was "criminal activity" that gave the city latitude to act

New York City will sever all of its management contracts with the Trump Organization, costing the outgoing president millions of dollars in annual revenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

De Blasio said the contracts allowed the city to break them if a vendor's leadership broke the law, and said Trump's "inciting an insurrection" was clearly "criminal activity."

The four contracts -- to operate the Central Park Carousel, the Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course -- are worth about $17 million a year to Trump's business.

"Our legal team has done an assessment and the contracts makes very clear, if a company, the leadership of that company, is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract," De Blasio said on MSNBC. "Inciting an insurrection -- let's be clear, I'm going to say these words again, inciting an insurrection against the United States government -- clearly constitutes criminal activity."

The decision comes just hours before a House of Representatives vote to impeach Trump for the second time in his presidency.

Like the city's contract move, the impeachment is tied to Trump's rally for alleged election fraud on Jan. 6, after which his followers stormed the Capitol and briefly seized control of the House and Senate chambers.

