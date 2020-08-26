Gyms Can Reopen in New Jersey Sept. 1; NYC Races to Complete School Inspections

What to Know New Jersey gyms can reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 25 percent capacity, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday; masks will also be required

The long-awaited announcement comes two days after gyms in the neighboring state of New York were permitted to reopen under strict guidelines, including mandatory COVID-related inspections

Gym reopenings in New York City have been delayed as officials prioritize school inspections, with in-person classes scheduled to resume in two weeks. It plans to begin reopening gyms on Sept. 2

The governor made the long-awaited announcement early Wednesday, two days after gyms in the neighboring state of New York were permitted to reopen under strict guidelines. In the Empire State, capacity is capped at 33 percent for now, though Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his team may dial that number back if needed.

Masks are also required for indoor workouts in New York. Local governments were told to make the call on whether indoor fitness classes and pools would return along with the reopening of gyms, so that component varies.

Gyms across the state reopened on Monday, excluding in the city where gyms have to wait until September. The gyms that are open are subject to many restrictions and safety measures, however. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

In New York City, officials have been prioritizing school inspections, with the scheduled start date to (some) in-person classes just two weeks away. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will start inspecting gyms, which is required before or within two weeks of reopening, to ensure COVID protocol compliance Sept. 2. Gyms across the five boroughs will also begin to reopen at that time, though the mayor has said indoor classes and pools will be off the table for now.

Other requirements for New York gyms include:

Customers must sign in with contact information and health screening

Six feet of social distancing and face coverings maintained at all times

Cleaning and sanitizing supplies provided to customers, and shared equipment cleaned between each use.

Classes held by appointment only, and areas where classes are held must be cleaned between sessions

No shared water fountains allowed, but water bottle refill stations will be permitted

Communal showers are to remain closed, but individual showers/stalls can stay in use if they are cleaned in between use

Murphy is expected to detail more on New Jersey gym protocol at his scheduled COVID briefing later Wednesday. According to NJ.com, protocol will include:

Size restrictions for indoor classes to one person for every 200 square feet of space in the room; equipment must also be kept at least 6 feet apart

Mandatory facial coverings at all times

Gym goers must sign forms upon entry that they will adhere to safety guidelines

Gyms have to keep a log of clients and workers, including names and phone numbers, to assist contact tracers in the event of an outbreak

Murphy has yet to set a date for the return of indoor dining, which he postponed indefinitely days before it was set to resume amid heightened national concerns about increased exposure risk. New York City also has indefinitely delayed indoor dining, while the rest of the state has resumed it.

NYC Inspects Schools' Ventilation as Safety Concerns Over Reopening Mount

A hundred teams of inspectors are rushing to inspect thousands of New York City classrooms to ensure that proper ventilation is in place to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19. The clock is ticking, with 15 days to go before school starts.

Firefighters and building inspectors will be installing 10,000 air filters in more than thousands of classrooms across the city's five boroughs before school begins on Sept. 10. They're going classroom door to classroom door to open any windows and if there's no way for air to properly circulate in a classroom or school building, no one will be permitted to use that space, Mayor de Blasio and School Chancellor Richard Carranza said Monday.

Samya Chavez is among more than 300,000 parents who have already opted their children out of in-person learning this fall.

New safety measures in place at st. Anthony’s high school in South Huntington. Dean of Admissions Christopher Farrell says there’s a spike in enrollment, 75 percent of the kids are coming from public school. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

"It's for their safety. As long as there's no vaccine around, as a parent, I'm very scared. So I'm going to keep my kids at home," said Chavez said.

Last week, the city's biggest teachers' union threatened to strike if schools reopen under the mayor's current plan, which the union president says lacks specifics and transparency. The United Federal of Teachers on Tuesday said ventilation was among the issues the union highlighted in its checklist for safe school reopening released last week.

"Even before our press conference, UFT teams had begun checking every school building for ventilation and other safety problems. Those inspections are continuing," the union's spokesperson said in a statement. UFT President Mike Mulgrew has yet to sign off on any plan after he said no school should open unless it meets all the criteria outside in the union's safety checklist, which covers a range of topics from PPE to ventilation.

For high school tennis players, it's game on after Gov. Cuomo gave the green light for low-risk sports to resume. For high school football players, it's still time out. NBC New York's Marc Santia reports.

Meanwhile, more than 200 principals of the city's 1,700-plus public schools have applied to hold classes outdoor, such as in schoolyards and parks, after de Blasio announced the plan to do so with less than three weeks to go.

“Though the idea of outdoor learning has real merit, the city’s plan will not be implemented nearly as well as it could have been if the mayor had simply given principals the time and support they need,” Mark Cannizzaro, the president of the union that represents city school principals, said in a statement earlier this week.

The Council of School Supervisors & Administration is now also calling for a delay to the start of the school year.

Principals in the Bronx on Tuesday expressed additional concerns when it comes to outdoor learning. They sent a letter to City Hall, expressing their worries about the recent spike in shootings near schools.

"How are we going to safeguard our students and staff from events that are out of our control due to high crime in the area? We have yet to hear a plan to address this concern," the letter read.

In response, a spokesperson for the mayor said, “We know this is an incredibly difficult time for school leaders across the city. We’re continuing to work with our union partners to guarantee a successful reopening and will not rest until every single school has what they need to begin the school year safely.”