NY woman drugged men she met on South Beach, stole their Rolexes: Miami Police

A New York woman is facing charges after police said she drugged and stole Rolexes from multiple men she met at South Beach bars dating back to at least 2023.

Brittney G. Scott, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of grand theft and one count of burglary with assault or battery, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami Police said Scott is responsible for at least three thefts involving luxury watches and there could be more victims.

The first alleged theft was reported on June 17, 2023, when a victim said he was drinking at a bar in Miami Beach and met a woman, and the two went to another bar in Brickell before ending up back at his condo, an arrest report said.

While in his condo, they had drinks and he said he passed out and couldn't recall what happened after that, but said he woke up and his $14,000 Rolex and credit cards were gone.

The victim provided a photo of him and the woman, and a facial recognition system gave a possible match with Scott, the report said.

A second theft was reported on Oct. 20, 2024, after another victim said he met a woman at a South Beach bar and brought her to his apartment.

The man said he recalled having a drink with her but nothing else, and when he woke up he had a laceration on his eyebrow and there was blood and a broken wine bottle on the floor, an arrest report said.

He also said he had received several alerts from his credit cards asking him to verify purchases at the Sawgrass Mills Mall, then realized his $13,000 Rolex and credit cards were missing.

Police later identified the woman using the credit cards at the mall as Scott, the report said.

A third theft was reported on Nov. 9, 2024, when a victim said he was in South Beach when he met a woman, and they went to a bar and ended up at his apartment.

He said he fell asleep while she was there and when he woke up, his phone and $13,000 Rolex were missing.

Using images, investigators identified the woman as Scott, an arrest report said.

"She puts some substance inside their drinks, once they fall asleep then she steals their watches, in these three cases they were Rolex watches, and takes their credit cards. Immediately thereafter, she starts racking up charges on their credit cards," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said Wednesday. "This is something that we've spoke about before and we keep on saying, if you're going to a club or a restaurant and you meet a young female or a young male and you invite them to your house, do not have any drinks that are not supervised by you all the time. What they do is they say 'oh I'll pour you a drink,' they put some substance in it that will make you fall asleep and once you're asleep they take advantage and steal your credit cards, your watches, any jewelry, anything that's simple for them to take."

Scott was booked into jail and was appeared in court on Wednesday, where she was ordered held without bond.

During the appearance, a prosecutor and Judge Mindy Glazer discussed a charge of armed robbery instead of burglary with assault or battery.

"The concern is, what is she slipping them?" the prosecutor said.

"They choose to take somebody home who they meet in a club, we can't be everybody's parent, you've gotta be careful when you pick up somebody in a club," Glazer said.

Jail records showed Scott is on probation in two other grand theft cases. The prosecutor said she'd just accepted a plea deal on those cases on Monday.

After her arrest, Scott told investigators she didn't recall the incidents, the arrest reports said.

But Vega said she may be responsible for other crimes.

"There also might be more charges that are coming up. We suspect that there are more victims that for one reason or another have not come forward and we encourage you to please contact the City of Miami Police Department, give us that information that we need to make additional charges," Vega said. "We know and we suspect that this is not the only time that she's done it, we suspect that she's done it before and that she might try to continue to do the same thing, that's why we need to be educated as a public to never take someone to your house who you don't know."