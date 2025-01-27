NY state trooper in alleged ‘shot-for-sympathy' case resigns, pleads not guilty

A former New York state trooper has been arrested and charged after prosecutors say he shot himself in the leg and then falsely claimed he was wounded by an unknown gunman on a Long Island highway last year.

Thomas Mascia shot himself at Hempstead Lake State Park then stashed the gun, drove to the highway and called for help, prosecutors said Monday.

Mascia was charged with official misconduct, tampering with evidence and falsifying documents. Prosecutors said in court filings Monday that Mascia shot himself in an apparent bid to gain attention and sympathy.

His parents, Dorothy and Thomas, were also each charged with criminal possession of a firearm as the .22- caliber gun was discovered in their West Hempstead bedroom, according to prosecutors.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Those charges are because as a convicted felon, the father is not legally allowed to own a gun, officials said. Authorities conducting a search warrant at the home in early November found weapons and about $800,000 cash. Nassau prosecutors say the money is linked to the parents and there does not appear to be a criminal connection.

The three Mascias pleaded not guilty and were released until their next court date on Feb. 5.

Jeffrey Lichtman, a lawyer for the family, said 27-year-old Thomas Mascia resigned Friday and has been suffering from “untreated mental health issues” for years.

“There are many less severe and less dangerous ways to garner sympathy that don’t include shooting oneself," he said. “And now an entire family is suffering for it, as they usually do in such situations.”

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly is expected to hold a press conference with state police at her office in Mineola later Monday.

Mascia, who became a trooper in 2019, was suspended without pay in November after state police launched a criminal probe.

Mascia claimed he was shot in the leg on Oct. 30 by the driver of a black sedan that had been parked on the left-hand shoulder of the Southern State Parkway, about a mile from his home.

The trooper claimed the driver fled in the direction of New York City in a car with temporary New Jersey registration, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt that lasted days.

Police said there was no video footage of the episode since the trooper’s body camera was not activated at the time.