NY Lawmakers to Hold Judiciary Meeting Over Cuomo's Impeachment Investigation

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a meeting on Tuesday as part of the initial inquiry into the possible impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Lawmakers will hear from attorneys from Davis Polk & Wardwell who have been selected to conduct an independent investigation into claims from several former aides, and one current aide, of the governor who have accused him of either sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. The long-time Democratic governor has denied touching anyone without their consent.

With at least eight women coming forward with allegations against Cuomo, he's facing pressure from his own party and from Republicans to resign but he has repeatedly said he won't.

The latest allegation came from Alyssa McGrath, a woman who currently works in the Cuomo administration's office. She told The New York Times in a report that published Friday that Cuomo looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide.

Assembly Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie last week said the impeachment investigation will examine “all credible allegations” against the governor, including whether he used his office to sexually harass or assault employees.

Other subjects under investigation, Heastie said, will include whether Cuomo withheld information on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes from the public, and his administration's handling of safety concerns at a newly constructed bridge over the Hudson River.

Other aspects of the probe, including how long it will take and how public its proceedings or findings will be, are still being determined.

An attorney for one of Cuomo’s accusers, Charlotte Bennett, has said she won’t cooperate with the Assembly’s inquiry because of questions about potential political interference.

Bennett and several other women who have accused Cuomo of harassment have already been interviewed by attorneys working for Attorney General Letitia James.

Federal prosecutors are also scrutinizing whether Cuomo’s administration misled the public or the U.S. Justice Department about COVID-19 fatalities at nursing homes.