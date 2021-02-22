Liberty

NY Father-to-Be Dead After Homemade Gender Reveal Device Explodes: Police

The father-to-be was killed and his younger brother injured when the device exploded Sunday, authorities day

A 28-year-old father-to-be in Sullivan County was killed on Sunday after a device designed for a gender reveal exploded, state police said.

New York State Police dispatched officers to a Liberty residence around 12 p.m. after reports of an explosion.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed Christopher Pekny, the soon-to-be father, was building a device to be used at a gender reveal party.

The explosion of the device killed the 28-year-old man and injured his younger brother, Michael Pekny. He was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown with a leg injury, state police said.

The New York State Police and NYSP Bomb Disposal Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Initial reports did not detail what caused the device to explode.

LibertyNew York State Police
