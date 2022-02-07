Nurse Sets Staffer on Fire at NJ Hospital, Later Found Dead

A contract nurse at a New Jersey hospital set another staffer on fire in a break room Monday morning, authorities said, and the suspect was found dead Tuesday morning.

Hackensack Meridian Health said in a statement Monday that a "contracted agency nurse" entered a room at Hackensack University Medical Center and "allegedly set the team member on fire."

Sources familiar with the investigation told News 4 New York that the weapon appeared to possibly be a culinary torch.

The hospital said there were no witnesses and police did not have a motive. Prosecutors issued a statement confirming they were investigating the early morning attack, in which the suspect is believed to have burned the victim before striking her with a wrench.

The nurse who cleared a background check and had been working at the facility since November, fled the hospital and drove off in his vehicle, a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office identified him as 31-year-old Nicholas Pagano, of West Deptford. Pagano was found dead by apparent suicide in Winslow Township early Tuesday, state police said; he is believed to have used a gun stolen from his brother's home.

The burned female staffer, who the sources said was a patient care technician, was transferred to another hospital for treatment. Sources indicated the 54-year-old was in critical but stable condition with severe burns to her face, upper body and hands, as well as a cut to her head that required stitches.

Prosecutors described her injuries as third-degree burns.