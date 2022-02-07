New Jersey

Nurse Sets Staffer on Fire at NJ Hospital, Later Found Dead

The victim is in critical but stable condition with severe burns to her upper body and face, sources said

By Brian Thompson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A contract nurse at a New Jersey hospital set another staffer on fire in a break room Monday morning, authorities said, and the suspect was found dead Tuesday morning.

Hackensack Meridian Health said in a statement Monday that a "contracted agency nurse" entered a room at Hackensack University Medical Center and "allegedly set the team member on fire."

Sources familiar with the investigation told News 4 New York that the weapon appeared to possibly be a culinary torch.

The hospital said there were no witnesses and police did not have a motive. Prosecutors issued a statement confirming they were investigating the early morning attack, in which the suspect is believed to have burned the victim before striking her with a wrench.

The nurse who cleared a background check and had been working at the facility since November, fled the hospital and drove off in his vehicle, a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office identified him as 31-year-old Nicholas Pagano, of West Deptford. Pagano was found dead by apparent suicide in Winslow Township early Tuesday, state police said; he is believed to have used a gun stolen from his brother's home.

The burned female staffer, who the sources said was a patient care technician, was transferred to another hospital for treatment. Sources indicated the 54-year-old was in critical but stable condition with severe burns to her face, upper body and hands, as well as a cut to her head that required stitches.

Prosecutors described her injuries as third-degree burns.

