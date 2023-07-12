Chicago Tornadoes

Numerous tornado touchdowns, extensive damage reported in Chicago area

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

A series of tornadoes ravaged the Chicago area on Wednesday evening, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses and vehicles as they spun their way through the region.

Trained weather spotters observed tornadoes on the ground in numerous locations, including at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where numerous warehouses on the west side of the airport were damaged.

Another tornado was reported near South Elgin and Campton Hills, where extensive home damage was reported in areas west of Elgin. Large trees were snapped as well, illustrating how powerful the tornado was.

A tornado also touched down in areas near Stickney and Berwyn, with the twister described as “large and extremely dangerous” by the National Weather Service.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Another tornado touch down was also reported near Hodgkins and Summit.

Elsewhere, weather spotters reported trees snapped and strewn debris in Carol Stream in DuPage County. A tornado was reported to have touched down in that area.

The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flash flooding, is rising on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

news 58 mins ago

What is Xylazine? White House unveils national plan to combat overdose deaths

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

Justice Department appeals length of prison sentence for Oath Keepers founder in Jan. 6 attack

Car windows were also blown out in Cook County’s La Grange. Elsewhere, trees were uprooted and roofs were blown off of several homes in Countryside, also located in Cook County.

In McHenry County, where a warning had been issued, a roof was ripped from a home in Huntley, according to trained weather spotters.

Another possible tornado near Oswego’s Fox Bend Golf Course, where numerous large tree branches were downed by the storms.

 We will update this story with details as they become available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Tornadoes
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us