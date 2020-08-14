New Jersey Moving to Universal Mail-In Ballots for November Election

New Jersey will move to a hybrid model with primarily mail-in voting for the November general election, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy, in a CNN interview, said every voter would be mailed a ballot. In-person voting will still be available on a limited basis.

The election will follow the model that the state used for the primaries in July, where every municipality had at least one in-person voting location, and ballots were mailed to registered voters whether they requested one or not.

"It was a success. Not perfect, but overwhelmingly a success," Murphy said.

Anyone who votes in person will be required to cast a "provisional" vote, since the poll workers won't know if voters already mailed a ballot, the governor said.

Murphy also acknowledged the ongoing investigation over voter fraud in Paterson's mail-in election in May, saying it was a specific and isolated incident.

"I'm pretty sure we have a higher probability of being hit by lighting than uncovering voter fraud," Murphy said.

The move is likely to prompt a response from the Trump campaign, which is waging legal battles around the country against new rules promoting mail-in voting.

President Trump vehemently opposes mail-in voting, going so far as to publicly admit Thursday he's starving the U.S. Postal Service of the funds it needs to process a surge in mailed ballots.