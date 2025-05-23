Norway

A Norwegian man awoke to find a grounded cargo ship had narrowly missed his home

The only damage to the homeowner's house was to a heating pump's wire.

By The Associated Press

a 135-meter-long container ship
JAN LANGHAUG/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

A Norwegian man awoke to find that a cargo ship had run aground and narrowly missed crashing into his home along the Trondheim Fjord's coast.

Johan Helberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that he'd slept through the whole thing and only woke up when a neighbor started ringing his doorbell.

Images show the ship’s red and green bow just meters (yards) from Helberg’s house. He told NRK the only damage was to a heating pump's wire.

Authorities say they received reports that the NCL Salten had run aground shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. No injuries or oil spills were reported.

Efforts to refloat the ship at high tide were unsuccessful Thursday.

Johan Helberg poses next to his house and a 135-meter-long container ship by the shore in the Trondheimsfjord outside Byneset by Trondheim, Norway, on May 22, 2025, after the ship ran aground almost hitting his house.
Johan Helberg poses next to his house and a 135-meter-long container ship by the shore in the Trondheimsfjord outside Byneset by Trondheim, Norway, on May 22, 2025, after the ship ran aground almost hitting his house.
(Photo by JAN LANGHAUG/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Shipping company NCL said in a statement it was aware of police statements saying they had one suspect. The company said it was cooperating with the investigation.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached Friday.

Copyright The Associated Press

Norway
