Only in Florida

Florida Man Tries to Trade Back Vehicle He Stole: Police

Lake City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Monday

By The Associated Press

CarLotGeneric
Getty Images

A Florida man tried to trade in a vehicle from the same dealership he stole it from, police said.

Lake City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Monday, NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Employees told officers that a man was trying to trade in his vehicle for a new one. But upon checking the VIN number, they found that the vehicle was stolen from the dealership’s lot a few days earlier.

The man admitted to stealing the vehicle, police said, adding the crime was captured on the dealership’s camera system.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Debt Ceiling 6 hours ago

EXPLAINER: Understanding the Political Fight Over the US Debt Ceiling

Texas 8 hours ago

WhatsApp, Social Posts Helped Lead Haitian Migrants to Texas

He was arrested on charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Only in Floridacar theftcolumbia county
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us