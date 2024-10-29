North Carolina man finds $20 on the ground, uses it to buy a scratch-off and wins $1 million

Jerry Hicks has worked as a master carpenter for 56 years. Now, the North Carolina resident is retiring after winning $1 million thanks to a string of luck.
Hicks, of Banner Elk, made a stop at a convenience store in Boone last Tuesday and found a $20 bill in the parking lot. He told the North Carolina lotto that he used that money to buy an Extreme Cash scratch-off.
“They actually didn’t have the ticket I was looking for so I bought that one instead,” he said.
The ticket was worth $1 million.
Hicks claimed his winnings on Friday and chose the lump sum of $600,000. After state and federal withholding, he took home $429,007. Had he chosen the annuity option, Hick would have received $50,000 over 20 years.
He said he also planned on using his winnings to help his children out. But first, he's going to celebrate with a big meal.
“We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they’ve got,” Hicks said.