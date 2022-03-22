NJ's Six Flags Great Adventure to Pay Ride Operators Up to $20 an Hour on Busiest Days

Six Flags Great Adventure, in Jackson, New Jersey, announced that it will raise hourly wage for ride operators to up to $20 during its busiest periods in order to attract and retain employees.

According to the amusement park's spokesperson Kirstin Fitzgerald, the base pay for ride operators is currently $15 per hour for the day shift and $16 per hour for the night shift. Ride operators started at $12 to $12.50 per hour in 2019.

The new wage is similar to demand pricing -- or pricing that fluctuates based on demand. According to Fitzgerald, the amusement park is implementing the pay scale for its busiest days -- such as Saturdays, holidays and Fright Fest -- for which ride operators will be eligible for pay at $20 per hour. Other busy days with less demand may pay $16 or $18 per hour.

Currently, this pay scale only applies to ride operations. However, if the new program is successful, we may expand the program to include other departments.

Six Flags Great Adventure aims to hire 4,000 employees throughout the season. During the amusement park's peak season, it operate three parks (theme park, water park, safari park) which requires several thousand employees. Fitzgerald went on to say that Six Flags Great Adventure's hiring is a year-round process since they operate through all four seasons.

According to Six Flags Great Adventure, other key positions within the amusement park such as security, lifeguards and landscapers will range from $16 to $18 an hour.

“Most positions will now pay from $15 to $20 per hour, and leadership positions will pay even more. We want to recruit team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service, and it’s crucial that we offer competitive wages to attract and retain these top employees,” said Park President John Winkler in a statement. “This wage increase demonstrates our commitment to being the employer of choice for central New Jersey.”