New Jersey

NJ's Only Women's Prison Slated for Closure After ‘Horrific Attacks,' Murphy Says

The January events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women have led to criminal charges against 10 guards — eight men and two women — by the state attorney general, whose investigation is still underway

By Mike Catalini

Getty

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he plans to shut down the state's only women's prison after reviewing a new investigative report he commissioned to look into a January attack by mostly male prison guards on female inmates.

“I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the horrific attacks that took place on January 11. Individuals in state custody deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and the officers involved in this incident, both directly and indirectly, abused their power to send a message that they were in charge,” Murphy said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The January events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women have led to criminal charges against 10 guards — eight men and two women — by the state attorney general, whose investigation is still underway.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Health & Science 1 hour ago

FDA Approves Much-Debated Alzheimer's Drug Panned by Experts

coronavirus 2 hours ago

IRS Is Sending More Than 2.8 Million Refunds to People Who Paid Taxes on Unemployment Benefits

Attorneys for some of the guards have said their clients will fight the charges and plead not guilty.

The 75-page report is based on interviews with some officers as well as Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus, and the corrections ombudsperson, videos, and 21,000 documents and emails.

It offers details about the Jan. 11 and 12 attacks on what Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called an attack on at least six inmates.

Among its findings are that guards used excessive force on inmates and filed false reports after removing inmates from their cells. The staff also failed to bar male guards from viewing female inmates during strip searches, in violation of policy.

Murphy said shuttering the prison could take years and that he would work with lawmakers to address closing it during this year's budget process. Murphy, a Democrat, said he wants to send the roughly 370 inmates there to other or a new facility.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPhil MurphyCrime and CourtsEdna Mahan
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us