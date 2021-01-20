NJ's Division of Consumer Affairs Director Will Join Biden-Harris Administration

What to Know Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that Paul Rodriguez, the director for the state's Division of Consumer Affairs, will depart from his role to join the Biden-Harris Administration.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that Paul Rodriguez, the director for the state's Division of Consumer Affairs, will depart from his role to join the Biden-Harris Administration.

Rodriguez will immediately begin serving as Deputy General Counsel to the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) -- the governmental agency that promotes the health and well-being of all in the country, while fostering advances in the sciences, particularly medicine, public health and social services. He has led the state’s consumer protection agency since June 2018.

This agency plays a critical role in responding to the ongoing pandemic -- something that has been a priority in Rodriguez' work in the state throughout the past year, according to Murphy's office.

“Since his appointment in 2018, Paul Rodriguez has been a tireless advocate for New Jersey’s most vulnerable and provided the Division of Consumer Affairs with the requisite expertise and vision to navigate the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic,” Murphy said in a statement. “Paul’s counsel and professionalism will be a strong addition to the Biden-Harris Administration, and I thank him for his dedication to the betterment of our state.”

Grewal shared similar sentiments saying Rodriguez possessed "remarkable skill, agility, and determination" when it comes to protecting consumers from those who would prey on them.

“Throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency, Paul has demonstrated true leadership during a time of crisis, bringing out the best in his staff, expanding the capabilities and scope of the Division, and fighting to promote equity and protect the most vulnerable," state's attorney general, Gurbir Grewal, said in a statement. "We will miss him and his commitment to his home state, but I know he will be a great asset to the Biden-Harris Administration and to all Americans.”

Prior to 2018, Rodríguez served as acting counsel to the Mayor of New York City, as a projects specialist for U.S. Sen. Frank R. Lautenberg, and as an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City.

Grewal has named Kaitlin Caruso as Acting Director of the Division effective immediately.

According to Murphy's office, Caruso joined the Division in 2018 as Deputy Director for Policy and Strategic Planning. While serving in that capacity, Caruso also served for a period as Acting Deputy Director for the Office of Consumer Protection. Immediately prior to joining the Division, Caruso chaired the Strategic Advocacy Committee at the New York City Law Department.