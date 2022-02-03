NJCU Women's Wrestling To Make History With First-Ever Collegiate Match in State

New Jersey City University will make history Sunday when it hosts the first-ever collegiate women’s wrestling match in the state of New Jersey, the university announced.

The event will take place four days after the 36th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, which kicked off the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

NJCU announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling in 2019 as its 19th and 20th sports, effectively becoming the first university in New Jersey and the tri-state region to sponsor an NCAA women's wrestling program, according to the university.

The match will is scheduled to take place NJCU’s John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center in Jersey City at 12 p.m.

The news of the collegiate match comes as the sport of girls and women’s wrestling continues to grow nationally.

New Jersey made history in 2018 when high school girls wrestling was unanimously approved by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association becoming the first state in the Northeast region to offer the sport and the 12th state overall in the United States to do so.