NJ Wrong-Way Crash With Police Leaves 2 Children Dead on Thanksgiving

A Thanksgiving Day crash involving a police cruiser and a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a central New Jersey highway left two children dead and three people injured, according the state Attorney General’s Office.

The accident occurred around 11:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick.

The car carrying the children was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into a marked Old Bridge police cruiser. the attorney general’s office said. The children were pronounced dead a short time later, while two officers and a civilian in the police vehicle were injured.

Authorities have not said if the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was injured or released that person’s name. The names and further details about the children killed and the three injured people were also not disclosed.

We are once again reminded the danger that surrounds all we do. Our two officers will be ok, but the tragedy will impact everyone. Thank you to all those who reached out. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) November 26, 2021

The attorney general’s office is leading the investigation, as state law mandates that it do so any time an encounter with a police officer results in a death. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will also have a role in the probe, authorities said.

It’s not yet clear why the wrong-way driver was traveling in the wrong lane, authorities said.