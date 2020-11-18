NJ Woman Arrested, Accused of Illegally Providing Medication to Sick Puppy

What to Know A woman in New Jersey is facing charges after illegally giving medication to treat a sick puppy that she sold while falsely claiming to be a member on an animal rescue group, police and prosecutors say.

It all started on Oct. 26, when troopers from the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station was contacted about a Westie/Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy mix that was purchased from Dawn Abrams, 46, of Shamong, and later became sick after the sale, according to New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan and Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Abrams was eventually taken into custody on Nov. 13 by detectives from the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Barracks. She was charged with impersonation (Third Degree), unlicensed practice of medicine (Third Degree), and unlawful distribution of prescription drugs (Fourth Degree), and has since been released following a hearing in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

Based on the investigation, detectives determined that Abrams allegedly sold the puppy outside of a pet store in Lumberton Township while falsely claiming she was as an active member of a rescue group that fostered animals.

When Abrams was contacted by the customer, who informed her that the puppy was sick, she claimed to have consulted with a veterinarian and obtained a prescription to treat the puppy, police and prosecutors say. Subsequently, Abrams allegedly provided the customer with a medication that contained neither veterinary information or dosage instructions.

Additionally, the investigation found that the animal rescue group had disassociated itself with Abrams more than a year prior to the sale of the puppy, but she continued to represent herself as a member of the organization, according to police and prosecutors.

Attorney information for Abrams was not immediately known.

The puppy, which was two months old at the time of sale, has fully recovered.

Authorities urge anyone who has had a similar experience with Abrams concerning the sale or placement of an animal to call the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station Detective Bureau at 609-859-2282.