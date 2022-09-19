Barnegat Light

NJ Wedding Guests Flee Restaurant After Floor Sags, Sparking Collapse Fears

Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company #1

To quote the band Cascada, it was time for one wedding party to "Evacuate the Dancefloor."

Dozens of wedding guests were forced to get out of a New Jersey restaurant over the weekend, after crews rushed to the area following a report of a collapse.

It was the second floor at the Daymark Restaurant in Barnegat Light that sparked concern on Saturday. But Monday evening, officials confirmed that the floor had not actually collapsed, but rather started to sag under the weight of a large number of people on it.

The entire party was able to get out of the building safely before crews got there, and no injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Barnegat LightNew Jersey
