Gov. Murphy just gave you a week of NJ Transit for free

Gov. Phil Murphy knows it's been a rough summer for NJ Transit.

First it was the overhead wires, then it was signal problems. Then it was heat -- or a disabled train -- a fare hike, and more wire issues. Either way, the problems facing NJ Transit passengers over the last few months have the attention of the head of state. And Murphy wants to try to make it right. Ish.

He wants to try to make it right.

Murphy on Thursday announced a looming fare holiday, a one-week stretch where fares will be waived for all modes of transportation. The freebie across the NJ Transit network is meant as a "Thank You" to customers who depend on public transit, Murphy says. It will run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 -- so not the busiest time, but still ...

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

After delays, cancellations and track and wire problems, New Jersey Transit is days away from jacking up the fare. News 4's Adam Harding reports.

Monthly pass holders who have already purchased an August pass, which covers travel through the end of the month, will automatically receive a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase through the mobile app, at Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), or ticket windows.

“Understanding that our commuters have faced many disruptions this summer, we are providing a one-week fare holiday for NJ TRANSIT riders," Murphy said in a statement. "As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief. We also encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit."

Many of the recent service disruptions have occurred on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor (NEC). Murphy has met with both NJ Transit and Amtrak leadership to talk about improvements. While the root causes of these incidents have not yet been identified, significant short-term actions have already been taken and there has been noteworthy progress. NJ TRANSIT personnel have increased equipment inspections on platforms, while Amtrak has stepped up its efforts in inspecting and repairing their catenary (overhead wire), track signal systems, and substations along the NEC. These collaborative efforts have already led to a noticeable decrease in infrastructure-related incidents, Murphy says.