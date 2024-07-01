Happy fare hike Monday. Here's how much more it'll cost you to ride NJ Transit

Not to pile on your Monday, but ...

NJ Transit, which has been reeling from a series of service suspensions and delays between New York and New Jersey, implemented its first fare hike in nearly a decade on Monday.

In April, the transit agency's board of directors unanimously approved the 15% fare increase for bus, train and light rail riders to take effect July 1, 2024. There will be a 3% annual increase indefinitely starting July 1, 2025.

Here's an example of what we're looking at:

Travel Mode Old One-Way Fare New One-Way Fare Bus (One-Zone Local) $1.60 $1.80 Bus (Intestate to NY)

- Jersey City to PABT

-Toms River to PABT

$3.50

$21.25

$4.00

$24.00 Access Link Base Fare (*based on comparable bus fees) $1.45 $1.65 Newark Light Rail $1.60 $1.80 HBLR $2.25 $2.55 Rail

-Philadelphia to Pennsauken

- Princeton JCT to PSNY

$4.25

$16.00

$4.85

$18.40

NJ Transit's neighborly reminder of the imminent fare increase was met with exactly what you'd expect.

It's been an awful month for NJ Transit in terms of service to and from New York's Penn Station. Service was suspended on at least five occasions in June, mainly during rush hour and largely because of issues related to Amtrak's overhead wires.

Both transit agencies said last week they'd work together to accelerate investigations into the suspensions and shore up equipment.

After delays, cancellations and track and wire problems, New Jersey Transit is days away from jacking up the fare. News 4's Adam Harding reports.

NJ Transit's hike, which was initially proposed in late January, comes after the agency's preliminary estimates for Fiscal Year 2025 found a budget deficit of $119 million. The new prices hope to help close that budget gap.

Officials have known for a few years that they would run into this fiscal dead end. Even though NJ Transit ridership has reached about 80% of its pre-COVID levels, the agency is entering its fifth consecutive year of ridership below pre-pandemic levels. This low ridership has resulted in the loss of nearly $2 billion in fares, according to NJ Transit.

Despite NJ Transit using federal COVID relief funds over a few years to offset the loss, the funding will be exhausted in Fiscal Year 2025, the agency said.

Critics blasted the state for not acting sooner to prevent passing on the cost to riders.

NJ Transit and Amtrak trains are running once again at Penn Station after power issues and a brush fire in New Jersey halted service — but the evening commute is anything but easy, as one of the busiest transit hubs in the world turned into a complete mess again for commuters. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.