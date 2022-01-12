Crime and Courts

NJ Traffic Stop Leads to 127-Pound Marijuana Bust: Police

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A New Jersey State Trooper making what he thought was a routine traffic stop ended up finding more than 120 pounds of marijuana inside a car, police said.

Trooper Anthony Bertucci pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive Township on Jan. 5, according to police. That's when he found that the driver, 36-year-old Gabino Lopez, was in possession of 127 pounds of marijuana.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Lopez was arrested and faces multiple drug charges. He was being held in a Morris County jail, and was awaiting a detention hearing. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew Jerseymarijuana
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us