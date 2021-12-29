New Jersey

NJ Tops 20,000 New COVID Cases in a Day as Hospitalizations Rise 10%

Before the omicron variant of COVID-19 hit this month, New Jersey had never topped 7,000 cases in a day

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, thousands more than the prior record, as hospitalizations grew yet again to their highest levels in almost a year.

The state posted 20,483 new PCR-confirmed cases, plus another nearly 6,600 cases considered probable due to positive antigen tests.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

That's nearly double what the state reported Tuesday and about 25% higher than the "old" record set on Christmas Day. Before the omicron variant hit the state this month, New Jersey had never topped even 7,000 positive tests in a day.

Hospitalizations were nearly 3,300 with two facilities still not reporting, up 10% from Tuesday and the most since early January.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Omicron Variant 47 mins ago

FDA: Rapid Antigen Tests May Be Less Effective at Detecting Omicron

Harry Reid 15 hours ago

Presidents, Lawmakers Mourn Former Senate ‘Giant' Harry Reid

According to the latest NBC News data, only six states have larger increases in COVID cases over the last two weeks than New Jersey. About 1 out of every 30 new daily cases nationwide are in the state.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us