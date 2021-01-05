Hoboken

NJ Teens Steal Delivery Driver's Vehicle, Get Stuck in Traffic Before Getting Caught: Cops

hoboken police 2

Three teenagers in New Jersey have been charged after they allegedly stole a vehicle over the weekend, according to police.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old boy from Kearny jumped in an idle car left running by a delivery driver around 5 p.m. Sunday near 5th and Washington Streets. The teens drove off but the delivery driver was able to chase after them because they quickly got stuck in traffic, NJ.com first reported.

The boys then ran away from the car but Hoboken police officers later stopped them not far from the scene, police told the outlet.

Ferrante added that the driver also broke a law by leaving his car running. It's unclear if the driver was charged.

The teens were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and hindering arrest, according to NJ.com.

