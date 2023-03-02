NJ State Trooper Shot in Paterson While on Patrol: What to Know

A New Jersey State Trooper was shot in the leg while on patrol in the city of Paterson overnight, and while he is expected to be OK, law enforcement is still looking for suspects, officials said Thursday.

The trooper, whose name was not immediately released, was said to be hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting in the area of 30th Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed via text the trooper was being treated for a lower leg wound at a hospital. Sayegh also said the wounded trooper had been on a joint detail with Paterson police at the time of the shooting, though the mayor didn't elaborate on the nature of the assignment.

Law enforcement sources say the vjctim applied a tourniquet to himself to contain the bleeding, and fellow state troopers physically carried him into the hospital. No other details on the circumstances were immediately available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials had one person in custody Thursday morning, but it wasn't clear if that individual was believed to be the person who pulled the trigger.

New Jersey State Police described their investigation as "active" and said additional information would be shared as it becomes available.

Gov. Phil Murphy vowed justice as he acknowledged the violence.

"We will ensure that all those responsible for this violent and heinous act are caught and brought to justice," the Democrat vowed on Twitter.