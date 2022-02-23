NJ School Bus Slams Into Boulder, Then Historic Building and Flips in Wild Crash

A school bus carrying more than a dozen kids was involved in a wild crash on Wednesday, veering off the side of the road and into a boulder, then smashing into a historic building and flipping over onto its side, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the early-morning crash on Haytown Road near Evergreen Court in Clinton Township, but two of the 17 kids aboard were taken to a medical center for evaluation. The school principle and district superintendent accompanied the children to the hospital, along with other staff members from the district.

The driver, a 55-year-old from Glen Gardner, was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the accident, which happened while the bus was on its regular morning school route, remains under investigation. The bus was heading to Round Valley Elementary School when the accident occurred about a mile and a half away.

The historic stone shed, which stood at the spot for more than 100 years, was completely demolished.

Police say motor vehicle charges may be forthcoming.