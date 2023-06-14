NJ public works employee struck by lightning in field as storms roll in

A New Jersey town employee was struck by lightning while doing work on an athletic field as afternoon storms started rolling in, according to town officials — and it was all captured on stunning home security video.

The Woodbridge Township worker in the Public Works Department was painting lines for a soccer field just after 12 p.m. Wednesday when the bolt struck him, officials said. The field is located outside of Iselin Middle School at Hyde Avenue and Patton Street.

The strike was captured on doorbell camera by a local resident. Jay Heday, who witnessed it all go down, said that the man was flat on the ground immediately after.

First responders who raced to the scene hooked the man up to an AED minutes later and started working on him.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We were able to see burn marks, started compressions to get his heart going," said Officer RJ McPartland, who was able to restore Baumgartner's pulse after he initiated CPR.

The employee, identified by as 39-year-old Eric Baumgartner, was conscious and alert afterwards, according to the mayor. Baumgartner's condition was not immediately clear.