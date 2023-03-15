New Jersey

NJ Police Searching for Man Caught on Camera Allegedly Putting Dead Cat in Mailbox

By NBC New York Staff

Cranford Police Department

Police in New Jersey are looking for a man who was caught on a home security camera allegedly putting a dead cat in the mailbox of another home.

The Cranford Police Department posted the video on social media, which shows a man with something in his hand walking along the sidewalk and up a short driveway in the town just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

While the video doesn't make it clear what exactly was in the man's hand, police said it was a deceased cat that was put into the resident's mailbox at the home. Police called the unidentified man seen in the video a person of interest.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cranford police.

