NJ Police Searching for Man Caught on Camera Allegedly Putting Dead Cat in Mailbox

Police in New Jersey are looking for a man who was caught on a home security camera allegedly putting a dead cat in the mailbox of another home.

The Cranford Police Department posted the video on social media, which shows a man with something in his hand walking along the sidewalk and up a short driveway in the town just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

While the video doesn't make it clear what exactly was in the man's hand, police said it was a deceased cat that was put into the resident's mailbox at the home. Police called the unidentified man seen in the video a person of interest.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cranford police.

