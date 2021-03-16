Camden County

NJ Police Officer Charged With Assault After Allegedly Firing Taser at Man Riding ATV

Prosecutors allege the officer fired his Taser, hitting the 23-year-old man in the back and causing him to flip the ATV, which resulted in a concussion, a fractured collarbone and other injuries

generic handcuffs
Getty Images

A southern New Jersey police officer has been charged with assault arising from an incident last summer in which he allegedly fired his Taser at a man operating an all-terrain vehicle, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Officer Tyquan McIntosh is charged with third-degree aggravated assault stemming from his pursuit of a man operating an unregistered ATV on a street in Chesilhurst in Camden County town last August, authorities said.

According to the criminal complaint, McIntosh approached when the vehicle stalled but the driver restarted the ATV and took off. Prosecutors allege that McIntosh, 28, of Minotola then fired his Taser, hitting the 23-year-old man in the back and causing him to flip the ATV.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

Border Agents Feel They Are Under ‘Gag Order' From Biden Administration

stimulus checks 6 hours ago

Check Your Balance: Stimulus Payments Begin Arriving in Bank Accounts

The man was left with a concussion, a fractured collarbone and other injuries, authorities said. State guidelines prohibit police officers from firing conducted energy devices such as Tasers at moving vehicles, unless the use of deadly force would be authorized.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A message was left Tuesday with an attorney representing McIntosh.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Camden CountyNew JerseyCrime and Courts
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us