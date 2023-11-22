NJ police look to solve mystery of baby found dead in trash on Thanksgiving weekend 1986

Detectives in New Jersey are looking for help to solve a cold case nearly four decades after a newborn baby was found dead in the trash.

Sanitation workers found the baby boy in South Orange the day after Thanksgiving in 1986, 37 years ago.

The baby boy was wrapped in a towel and a yellow table runner and placed in a wicker picnic basket, which was left on top of a trash can. The newborn weighed just five pounds, and still had his umbilical cord attached. Investigators said the basket may have been purchased from a local store.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said police plan on using DNA evidence and genetic databases to identify the parents and possible relatives of the child.

Anyone who recognizes any of the items police released pictures of, or has any information that could help solve the case, is asked to call police.