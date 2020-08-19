New Jersey

NJ Officer Suspended Over Social Media Post About 5-Year-Old North Carolina Boy

A New Jersey detention officer has been suspended after he wrote “he should’ve ducked” in a Facebook post about a 5-year-old North Carolina boy who was shot and killed by a neighbor.

The Cumberland County juvenile detention officer, Rome Smith, allegedly wrote the post last week, according to screenshots of the post shared online. The young boy, Cannon Hinnant, was shot at close range by a 25-year-old neighbor on Aug. 9 while playing in his front yard with his sisters.

"Y'all always trying to sneak diss and discredit a black person being killed innocently by police. Blame cannon's parents for not watching him!!! F Y'ALL," Smith allegedly wrote.

Cumberland County officials condemned the post as "shockingly insensitive and racist in tone" and said it has since been taken down, NBC News reported.

Witnesses say Cannon Hinnant was riding a bike outside his father's North Carolina home when a neighbor shot him in the head at point-blank range. WRAL's Bryan Mims reports.
