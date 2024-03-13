Human remains mystery developing in New Jersey

A New Jersey county prosecutor's office is investigating the discovery of skeletal remains on a property in a residential neighborhood of Monmouth County, though few details were immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

Some "portion" of skeletal remains were located on a property on Narrumson Road in Wall Township while work was being done at the location a day ago, authorities say.

The homeowners had just broken ground Monday. They had a neighborhood celebration Sunday with champagne, only to have their joy curtailed, and their project suspended, when the remains were found.

Chopper 4 was over the scene Wednesday, showing crime scene tape roping off the lot, which sits between two homes. An excavator was seen digging through mounds of dirt.

Authorities declined to provide other details, saying "it would be immensely improper" at this time, given the need for further forensic analysis. They say there is no danger to the community, and pledged to release more information as it becomes available.

It was not immediately clear how long the remains had been buried there. Neighbors told NBC New York that the property had been vacant for years, and they suspect the remains could be from a past burial.

Investigators are looking into the possibility excavators working at the site uncovered a Native burial ground.